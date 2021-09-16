Wigan man who attacked two police officers given community punishment

Kieron Hodkinson, 38, of Severn Drive, Norley, stood before Wigan justices to admit assaulting PCs McQueen and Bird while the emergency workers were on duty on July 30. He must complete 10 days of rehabilitation activities and pay a fine, court costs and victim services surcharge totalling £280.

