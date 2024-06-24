Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A suspended prison sentence has been given to a Wigan man convicted of attacking a woman.

Thomas Rogers, 33, of George Street, Hindley, had denied assaulting the woman, causing actual bodily harm, on September 20, but was found guilty after a trial.

Wigan justices have now sentenced him to 26 weeks' imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.

Rogers must undertake drug rehabilitation and mental health treatment, attend the Building Better Relationships programme for 33 days and do five days of rehabilitation activities.