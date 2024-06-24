Wigan man who attacked woman is given a suspended prison sentence

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 24th Jun 2024, 15:45 BST
A suspended prison sentence has been given to a Wigan man convicted of attacking a woman.

Thomas Rogers, 33, of George Street, Hindley, had denied assaulting the woman, causing actual bodily harm, on September 20, but was found guilty after a trial.

Wigan justices have now sentenced him to 26 weeks' imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.

Rogers must undertake drug rehabilitation and mental health treatment, attend the Building Better Relationships programme for 33 days and do five days of rehabilitation activities.

A restraining order bans him from contacting the woman for two years and he must pay £660 prosecution costs and a £154 surcharge.