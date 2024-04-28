Wigan man who made unwanted phone calls and hacked accounts admits stalking
A Wigan man has admitted stalking a woman for three months and damaging tyres on her car.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jordan Burtonwood, 25, of Bridgeman Terrace, Swinley, pleaded guilty to stalking the woman between December 31 and March 26, which included making unwanted phone calls, sending messages and hacking into her accounts.
He also damaged two tyres on her car between January 10 and 13.
He was remanded in custody until a sentencing hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on May 14.