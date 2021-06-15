Wigan man who stole £20k has sentencing delayed

Steven Wood, 50, of Atherton Road, Hindley Green, appeared before Wigan justices recently to admit the crimes against Joan Wood on February 17 and to being armed with a blade in public five days later.

He was going to dispute details against him but has now accepted them and will be sentenced by a Bolton judge on June 17.

