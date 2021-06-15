Wigan man who stole £20k has sentencing delayed
Sentencing of a man who smashed down a front door and stole £20k has been further delayed.
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 2:57 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 2:58 pm
Steven Wood, 50, of Atherton Road, Hindley Green, appeared before Wigan justices recently to admit the crimes against Joan Wood on February 17 and to being armed with a blade in public five days later.
He was going to dispute details against him but has now accepted them and will be sentenced by a Bolton judge on June 17.
