Wigan man who tried to burn down house learns his fate
A Wigan 34-year-old who admitted to threatening to burn a man's house down and then actually trying to do it has been given a conditional discharge.
Luke Smith, of Rowan Avenue, Lowton, had previously appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to threatening Ola Dosumna on May 8 that he would kick in his front door and set fire to his home.
He then admitted to an attempted arson at a house in Findlay Street, Leigh, the same day.
Returning to court for sentencing, Smith was given an 18-month conditional discharge, the bench giving him credit for his guilty pleas.