Wigan man who tried to punch through door over fears for ex-partner's safety is ordered to pay her compensation

A Wigan man who tried to punch through a door because he was worried for his ex-partner’s safety, has been ordered to pay her compensation.

Anthony Unsworth, of Ormskirk Road, pleaded guilty to criminal damage at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court, despite the victim retracting her statement to police.

The 37-year-old had been staying at his girlfriend’s flat in Shevington back in January when the incident happened.

Alan Bakker, prosecuting said: “They had been in a relationship for around 12 months. It had been good. He had been staying at her flat most nights, however the tenancy did not allow it.

“Since Christmas they had been going through a rocky patch and arguing more and more, usually over money.

“He has never been violent towards her.

“On the day in question there was clearly an incident between the two and the complainant locked herself in the bedroom to prevent him from getting access.

“He (Unsworth) said the complainant picked up a knife and was threatening him so he got her in a head lock and managed to get it off her.

“She dropped the knife in the bedroom and he walked into the living room, she locked the bedroom door.

“She was sat behind the door, she still had the knife in the bedroom. He was concerned for her safety because she self-harms.”

During a statement to police Unsworth said that he started to punch the door because he was concerned for his ex-partner’s health.

Shortly after his arrest, his former girlfriend retracted her statement against him saying that she had been drinking “strong beer and spirits” in the hours before the argument broke out, and that her memory wasn’t “very clear”.

She also reiterated that Unsworth had never displayed any violent behaviour towards her and that she did not want to support the prosecution against him.

However Unsworth admitted to punching the door, pleading guilty to the charge despite his ex-partner’s change of heart.

Andrea Woods, defending said: “She has used a knife to self-harm before.

“He did admit that this was during the course of an argument and that there would have been better ways to address the problem.

“He entered a guilty plea at the first opportunity.”

Unsworth was given a conditional discharge for 12 months, meaning that he will not be punished unless he commits another crime within a year.

He has been ordered to pay his ex-partner £100 in compensation and will have to pay costs of £170.