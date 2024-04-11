Wigan man who used threatening words or behaviour jailed for 14 weeks
A man has been jailed after using threatening or abusive words or behaviour.
Lee Hales, 35, of Leigh Road, Atherton, pleaded guilty to using the words or behaviour and causing a woman harassment, alarm or distress on April 3.
He also admitted causing criminal damage to a police van on the same day.
Hales was jailed for 14 weeks and told to pay £150 compensation.