Wigan man who vandalised Preston shopping mall ordered to pay compensation
A WIgan man who caused £1,000 damages to a Preston shopping mall has been ordered to pay compensation.
By Charles Graham
Published 10th Sep 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mark Baker, 54, of Orchard Street, appeared before borough justice to plead guilty to the vandalism at the St George's Arcade on June 8.
He also admitted to failing to surrender to police bail later that month. Compensation, a fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge combined mean that Baker has £395 to pay.