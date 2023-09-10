News you can trust since 1853
Wigan man who vandalised Preston shopping mall ordered to pay compensation

A WIgan man who caused £1,000 damages to a Preston shopping mall has been ordered to pay compensation.
By Charles Graham
Published 10th Sep 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Mark Baker, 54, of Orchard Street, appeared before borough justice to plead guilty to the vandalism at the St George's Arcade on June 8.

He also admitted to failing to surrender to police bail later that month. Compensation, a fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge combined mean that Baker has £395 to pay.