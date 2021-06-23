Wigan man with multiple knives is spared jail
A Wigan man who admitted being armed with two lock knives, a wallet knife and a bottle has been spared an immediate jail term.
A Bolton Crown Court judge heard that 27-year-old Anthony Sharrock, of Gantley Avenue, Billinge, had the weapons when police stopped him on Winstanley Road on May 18.
He also admitted to assaulting a police officer on the same occasion and refusing to give a breath specimen the next day when suspected of drink-driving.
The judge sentenced him to 30 months in prison but suspended the term for two years.
Sharrock must also attend 12 months of alcohol rehabilitation and complete 20 rehab activity days.
