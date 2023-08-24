News you can trust since 1853
Wigan man's assault trial is delayed until the spring of 2025

A Wigan man accused of assault will only face a jury in the spring of 2025.
By Charles Graham
Published 24th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Karl Lunn, 33, of Lincroft Road in Hindley Green, first entered a not guilty to a charge of assaulting Sheldon Bartlett in Westhoughton in February last year, the incident having allegedly happened on January 13 2022.

He also denies possessing an offensive weapon, namely a tyre iron.

Lunn was due to stand trial this month but now, due to case backlogs, the court can now only find time for the hearing on March 19 2025 - more than three years since his arrest.

He remains on bail until then.