James Williamson, of Trevore Drive, Standish, had previously appeared in the dock before a Bolton Crown Court judge having pleaded not guilty to a total of six charges relating to alleged incidents between May 2018 and May 2020.

One accuses him of sexually assaulting a girl of 13 and two more involve getting a girl of 15 to engage in sexual activity of a non-penetrative nature.

Bolton Crown Court

A further two concern communications of a sexual nature with an under-16 and one count of indecent exposure.