Wigan man's child sex offence trial delayed until next summer
The five-day trial of a Wigan 64-year-old accused of a series of child sex crimes has been delayed until next summer.
James Williamson, of Trevore Drive, Standish, had previously appeared in the dock before a Bolton Crown Court judge having pleaded not guilty to a total of six charges relating to alleged incidents between May 2018 and May 2020.
Read More
One accuses him of sexually assaulting a girl of 13 and two more involve getting a girl of 15 to engage in sexual activity of a non-penetrative nature.
Most Popular
A further two concern communications of a sexual nature with an under-16 and one count of indecent exposure.
His trial was due to take place at Bolton this month but because of the ongoing barristers' strike, it has now been rescheduled for July 17. He is on bail in the meantime.