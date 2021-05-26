Wigan man's dangerous dog attack denial

Damien Pulman, 32, of Aylesbury Crescent, Hindley Green, appeared before Wigan justices to plead not guilty to a charge that a fawn and white dog was dangerously out of control in Westhoughton Park on May 17, 2020, when it injured Amanda Grundy. He was bailed until a September 20 trial.

