Wigan man's hit and run crash admission

Declan Mercer, 21, of Heysham Road, Kitt Green, appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to taking an Audi A4 without the owner’s consent, which he wasn’t licensed or insured to drive and then driving it dangerously before it crashed into another vehicle on Walthew House Lane. The hearing was then told he fled the scene. He will be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court on September 29 and is on unconditional bail until then.