Wigan man's hit and run crash admission
A young motorist has admitted to being involved in a hit and run crash while driving dangerously.
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 4:17 pm
Updated
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 4:18 pm
Declan Mercer, 21, of Heysham Road, Kitt Green, appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to taking an Audi A4 without the owner’s consent, which he wasn’t licensed or insured to drive and then driving it dangerously before it crashed into another vehicle on Walthew House Lane. The hearing was then told he fled the scene. He will be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court on September 29 and is on unconditional bail until then.
