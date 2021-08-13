Wigan man's knife threat trial date set

Sean O’Donnell, 33, of Walpole Avenue, Worsley Mesnes, stood before a Bolton judge accused of possessing a large kitchen knife and threatening Emily Liptrot on Vincent Way on June 27 and breaking her door handle and letter box that same day. Denying both charges, he was told a trial would begin on July 11 next year.

