Wigan motorcyclist broke speed limit six times - but is spared road ban

Wigan magistrates heard that disqualification would cost Matthew Roberts his job because he drives extensively for it and so even though he had accrued 18 points, they decided not to impose a ban. The hearing was told that the 33-year-old of Edge Hall Road, Orrell, had broken the 50mph speed limit on the estbound carriageway of the M62 between junctions 11 and 12 on six occasions during November last year. However fines, costs and a victim services surcharge totted up to £1,247.