Wigan motorist accused of being at the wheel when four times over the drink-drive limit

A Wigan man has been accused of being four times the legal drink-drive limit.

By Charles Graham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

It is alleged that Rodney Heaton, 46, of no fixed address, was at the wheel of a silver Peugeot in Orrell Road, Orrell, on July 29 when he gave a reading of 138 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Wigan Magistrates' Court
Heaton has yet to enter a plea and was remanded on unconditional bail until he reappears before Wigan magistrates on January 25.