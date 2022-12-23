Wigan motorist accused of being at the wheel when four times over the drink-drive limit
A Wigan man has been accused of being four times the legal drink-drive limit.
By Charles Graham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
It is alleged that Rodney Heaton, 46, of no fixed address, was at the wheel of a silver Peugeot in Orrell Road, Orrell, on July 29 when he gave a reading of 138 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Heaton has yet to enter a plea and was remanded on unconditional bail until he reappears before Wigan magistrates on January 25.