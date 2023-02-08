Wigan motorist accused of failing to identify who was driving her car when it was involved in an offence
A Wigan woman has been charged with refusing to disclose who was at the wheel of a car she owns when it was involved in an offence.
By Charles Graham
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Feb 2023, 4:10pm
Melissa Rothwell, 32, of Wakefield Crescent, Standish, is charged with failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of an Audi A6 which was alleged to have been guilty of an offence on May 4 last year.
She will be summoned to a hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on March 24.