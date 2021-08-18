Wigan motorist admits dangerous driving
A motorist has appeared before Wigan justices to admit to dangerous driving.
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 9:22 am
Updated
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 9:24 am
But Scott Jones, 48, of Chapel Green Road, Hindley, denied refusing to provide a specimen to police. He is also accused of cannabis possession. The case was adjourned until December 6 and he was released on unconditional bail until then. The vehicle was said to have been driven dangerously on Atherton Road, Leigh Road, Nel Pan Lane, Westleigh Lane and Leigh town centre on July 25.
