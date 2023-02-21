Wigan motorist admits to dangerously driving through the borough's streets while high on drugs
A 25-year-old Wigan motorist has admitted driving a car dangerously through the streets of the borough while high on illegal and prescription drugs.
By Charles Graham
Keegan Nolan, of Wigan Lane, Wigan, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to charges of having illicit levels of cocaine, cannabis and diazepam in his system while dangerously driving a Kia Stonic around the roads of Leigh, Daisy Hill and Westhoughton on October 17 2021 and doing so while not having a valid driver’s licence norproper insurance.