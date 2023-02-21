Keegan Nolan, of Wigan Lane, Wigan, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to charges of having illicit levels of cocaine, cannabis and diazepam in his system while dangerously driving a Kia Stonic around the roads of Leigh, Daisy Hill and Westhoughton on October 17 2021 and doing so while not having a valid driver’s licence norproper insurance.

He was given an interim disqualification from driving and ordered to reside at his home address as a condition of bail until he returns to the court for sentencing on March 24.