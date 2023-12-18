News you can trust since 1853
Wigan motorist admits to drug possession and drink-driving

A man has admitted being in possession of drugs, as well as driving while over the legal alcohol limit.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 18th Dec 2023, 15:45 GMT
Robert Smith, 44, of Oldbridge Drive, Hindley, had class A drug diamorphine – medical heroin – and class C drug diazepam on November 15.

He also pleaded guilty to drink-driving on the same day, when he had 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit for driving is 35mcg.

He must pay fines totalling £200, along with £85 prosecution costs and £80 victim surcharge.