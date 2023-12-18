Wigan motorist admits to drug possession and drink-driving
A man has admitted being in possession of drugs, as well as driving while over the legal alcohol limit.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Robert Smith, 44, of Oldbridge Drive, Hindley, had class A drug diamorphine – medical heroin – and class C drug diazepam on November 15.
He also pleaded guilty to drink-driving on the same day, when he had 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit for driving is 35mcg.
He must pay fines totalling £200, along with £85 prosecution costs and £80 victim surcharge.