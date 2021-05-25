Wigan motorist attacked breath test bobby
A motorist who assaulted a police officer and refused to be breathalysed after his uninsured car was pulled over has been banned from driving for 30 months but spared jail.
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 3:19 pm
Shane Robinson, 25, of Kingsley Street, Wigan, appeared before justices to admit the offences. The bench gave him a 16-week prison sentence but suspended it for 18 months and ordered him to complete 30 days’ rehab activities and pay £150 compensation.
Thank you for reading. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers. If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription. Thanks again.