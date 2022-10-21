Wigan motorist awaits his fate after admitting he drove under the influence of cocaine

Colin Ackers, of Weavermill Park, Ashton, appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to testing positive to the banned class A substance when tested at the wheel of a Citroen car in Liverpool Road, Platt Bridge, on November 17 last year.

He will be sentenced at the same court on November 16 before which he will be on bail.

Wigan's courts of justice

It is conditional that he resides and sleeps each night at his home address and only uses public transport.