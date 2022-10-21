Wigan motorist awaits his fate after admitting he drove under the influence of cocaine
A 52-year-old motorist is awaiting sentence after admitting that he drove under the influence of cocaine.
By Charles Graham
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Colin Ackers, of Weavermill Park, Ashton, appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to testing positive to the banned class A substance when tested at the wheel of a Citroen car in Liverpool Road, Platt Bridge, on November 17 last year.
He will be sentenced at the same court on November 16 before which he will be on bail.