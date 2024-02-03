News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Wigan motorist awaits sentence after pleading guilty to dangerous driving

A Wigan motorist has admitted to dangerous driving and other offences on the road.
By Charles Graham
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 15:45 GMT
Matthew Roe, 34, of Manchester Road, Ince, appeared before at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court to plead guilty to dangerously driving a Ford Transit van on Bolton Road on January 5 and also to doing so without a licence or insurance.

A further charge of failing to stop for police was withdrawn.

The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court, where he will be sentenced on February 28.