Wigan motorist awaits sentence after pleading guilty to dangerous driving
A Wigan motorist has admitted to dangerous driving and other offences on the road.
Matthew Roe, 34, of Manchester Road, Ince, appeared before at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court to plead guilty to dangerously driving a Ford Transit van on Bolton Road on January 5 and also to doing so without a licence or insurance.
A further charge of failing to stop for police was withdrawn.
The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court, where he will be sentenced on February 28.