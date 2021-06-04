Wigan motorist banned for driving with no insurance
Kelly Hare, 35, of Hampden Place, Marsh Green, admitted the offence
Friday, 4th June 2021, 3:45 pm
Updated
Friday, 4th June 2021, 3:54 pm
A motorist was banned from the road for a year and hit with a hefty bill for driving while uninsured.
Kelly Hare, 35, of Hampden Place. Marsh Green, stood before Wigan justices to admit to the infringement in a Citroen C1 in Bulteel Street, Pemberton, on March 3 2020.
She was fined £660 and also has £151 to pay to victim services and the courts.
