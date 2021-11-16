Wigan motorist caught driving twice while disqualified
A motorist has admitted to twice obstructing police after they stopped her for driving while banned.
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 1:15 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 1:16 pm
Ashleigh Barrington, 30, of Sudbury Close, Hawkley Hall, appeared before Wigan justices to plead guilty to being at the wheel of a Ford Fusion in Gordon Street on May 29 while disqualified and having no insurance, and then repeating the offences while driving a Chevrolet Matiz in Hamilton Square on August 11.
On both occasions she also obstructed police constables in the execution of their duty. She will be sentenced at the same court on December 1, before which an interim driving ban is imposed.