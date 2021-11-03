Wigan motorist caught driving while banned

Wigan and Leigh court

Anthony Connor, 34, of Viscount Road, Marsh Green, appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to being at the wheel of a Renault Clio on Butler Street in Wigan on September 24 when disqualified from the road.

He also admitted to driving without insurance, failing to provide a sample and possession of diamorphine (medical heroin).