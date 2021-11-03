Wigan motorist caught driving while banned
A motorist refused to given a breath sample when police caught him driving while banned, a court heard.
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 7:42 am
Updated
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 7:44 am
Anthony Connor, 34, of Viscount Road, Marsh Green, appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to being at the wheel of a Renault Clio on Butler Street in Wigan on September 24 when disqualified from the road.
He also admitted to driving without insurance, failing to provide a sample and possession of diamorphine (medical heroin).
An electronic curfew was imposed preventing him from leaving his home between the hours of 7pm and 7am until Boxing Day. He has also been ordered to complete a drug dependency programme and pay victim services and the court £180.