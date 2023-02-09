Wigan motorist faces big court bill for clamming up about who was responsible for driving offence

Neil Hines, 49, of Queens Road, Orrell, failed to appear before Wigan and Leigh justices when charged with refusing to disclose who was at the wheel of a BMW X5 when an alleged violation took place on June 21 last year and he was found guilty in his absence.

Six points were put on Hines's licence and when a fine, court costs and victim services surcharge are added together, he has £1,174 to pay out.