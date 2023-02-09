Wigan motorist faces big court bill for clamming up about who was responsible for driving offence
A Wigan motorist is facing a big court bill after being convicted of failing to tell the authorities who was driving his car when it was involved in a traffic offence.
By Charles Graham
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Neil Hines, 49, of Queens Road, Orrell, failed to appear before Wigan and Leigh justices when charged with refusing to disclose who was at the wheel of a BMW X5 when an alleged violation took place on June 21 last year and he was found guilty in his absence.