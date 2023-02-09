News you can trust since 1853
Wigan motorist faces big court bill for clamming up about who was responsible for driving offence

A Wigan motorist is facing a big court bill after being convicted of failing to tell the authorities who was driving his car when it was involved in a traffic offence.

By Charles Graham
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Neil Hines, 49, of Queens Road, Orrell, failed to appear before Wigan and Leigh justices when charged with refusing to disclose who was at the wheel of a BMW X5 when an alleged violation took place on June 21 last year and he was found guilty in his absence.

Six points were put on Hines's licence and when a fine, court costs and victim services surcharge are added together, he has £1,174 to pay out.

Wigan's courts of justice