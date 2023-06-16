News you can trust since 1853
Wigan motorist faces four-figure bill for silence over motoring offence

A Wigan motorist is facing a four-figure bill after not revealing who was at the wheel of his car when it was involved in an alleged offence.
By Charles Graham
Published 16th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 16:22 BST

Dale Bannister, 27, of Bar Street, Platt Bridge, failed to disclose the identity of the driver of his Volkswagen Passat when required on September 14 last year, Manchester and Salford magistrates heard.

As a result he was ordered to pay a fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge which came to £1,014.

Wigan's Courts of JusticeWigan's Courts of Justice
