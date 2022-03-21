Graeme Liptrot, 37, of Knowsley Road, Golborne, had previously appeared before Wigan and Leigh justices to plead guilty to driving a BMW 3 Series while unlicensed and under the influence of cannabis on Ince Green Lane, Ince, on June 7 and to driving a Honda Jazz on Rydings Lane, Golborne, without a licence or insurance while not wearing a seatbelt on June 24.

But he had denied dangerously driving a Peugeot 307 on Warrington Road, Wigan, on April 12.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Magistrates' Court

That case was sent to Bolton Crown Court for trial. But before it could begin he changed his plea to guilty and the case was adjourned for sentencing on March 31.

For the other offences he was given a three-and-a-half-year driving ban, must complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities and must pay £119 to victim services and the courts.