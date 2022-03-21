Wigan motorist finally admits to dangerous driving
A Wigan motorist is awaiting sentence after finally admitting to dangerous driving.
Graeme Liptrot, 37, of Knowsley Road, Golborne, had previously appeared before Wigan and Leigh justices to plead guilty to driving a BMW 3 Series while unlicensed and under the influence of cannabis on Ince Green Lane, Ince, on June 7 and to driving a Honda Jazz on Rydings Lane, Golborne, without a licence or insurance while not wearing a seatbelt on June 24.
But he had denied dangerously driving a Peugeot 307 on Warrington Road, Wigan, on April 12.
That case was sent to Bolton Crown Court for trial. But before it could begin he changed his plea to guilty and the case was adjourned for sentencing on March 31.
For the other offences he was given a three-and-a-half-year driving ban, must complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities and must pay £119 to victim services and the courts.