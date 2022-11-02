News you can trust since 1853
Wigan motorist finally confesses to careless driving

A young motorist who had previously denied careless driving has now admitted to it.

By Charles Graham
Brendan Lowe, 26, of Park Avenue, Golborne, appeared before Wigan and Leigh justices to change his "not guilty" plea - of driving a Volkswagen Amarok without due care and attention on Warrington Road on September 29 - to guilty.

His driver's licence was endorsed by eight points and he was ordered to pay a fine, victim services surcharge and court costs totalling £519.

Lowe had previously denied the motoring offence