Wigan motorist finally confesses to careless driving
A young motorist who had previously denied careless driving has now admitted to it.
By Charles Graham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Brendan Lowe, 26, of Park Avenue, Golborne, appeared before Wigan and Leigh justices to change his "not guilty" plea - of driving a Volkswagen Amarok without due care and attention on Warrington Road on September 29 - to guilty.
His driver's licence was endorsed by eight points and he was ordered to pay a fine, victim services surcharge and court costs totalling £519.