Wigan motorist fined for failing to reveal who was driving her car when involved in a traffic offence

A Wigan motorist has been hit in the pocket for refusing to reveal who was driving her car when it was involved in a motoring offence.

By Charles Graham
Published 16th Mar 2023, 12:30 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 12:40 GMT

Carolyn Hughes, 54, of Chantry Walk, Bryn, failed to disclose the identity of who was at the wheel of her Nissan Qashqai on April 26 last year, Manchester and Salford magistrates heard.

The bench handed down a fine and also ordered her to pay a victim services surcharge and court costs totaling £673.

Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court
Her driver's licence was also endorsed with six points.