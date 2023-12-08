News you can trust since 1853
Wigan motorist fined for having an insecure and dangerous load on his truck

A man has been penalised by the courts for having an unsafe load on his truck that was a threat to the public.
By Charles Graham
Published 8th Dec 2023, 15:45 GMT
Anthony Hill, 45, of Walmesley Drive, Ince, had a metal barrier on the back of his flatbed Vauxhall Movano in Red Rock Lane, Standish, on January 25 which was in such as position that it posed a nuisance or danger to people or property, Manchester and Salford magistrates heard.

He was fined and ordered to pay court costs and victim services surcharge totalling £265.