Wigan motorist flouted driving ban
A Wigan motorist has admitted ignoring a driving ban.
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 2:53 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 2:57 pm
David McCormick, 47, of Knowles Place, Scholes, appeared before Wigan justices to plead guilty to being at the wheel of a Ford Focus on Bulteel Street on June 5 last year and to not having insurance. The case was adjourned until July 15 for pre-sentence reports to be prepared.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.