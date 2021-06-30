Wigan motorist flouted driving ban

David McCormick, 47, of Knowles Place, Scholes, appeared before Wigan justices to plead guilty to being at the wheel of a Ford Focus on Bulteel Street on June 5 last year and to not having insurance. The case was adjourned until July 15 for pre-sentence reports to be prepared.

