Wigan motorist gets four-year ban for driving after taking cannabis and ketamine
A motorist who was high on cannabis and the horse tranquiliser ketamine has been banned from the road for four years.
Mathew Johnson, 26, of Kings Road in Golborne, had denied being over the drug-drive limit when his Volkswagen Golf was stopped by police on the East Lancs Road in Leigh on November 16, 2022, but he was convicted of both offences after a trial at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court.
As well as the 48-month disqualification, he must complete 25 days of rehabilitation activities and 200 hours of unpaid work. A bill of £199 is also due to the court and victim services.