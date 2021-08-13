Wigan motorist given jail sentence

Lloyd Mullock, 37, of Grasmere Avenue, Ince, committed the offences in a Ford Focus estate on Manchester Road, Ince, on July 24 and admitted to them before Wigan magistrates. Appearaing at Bolton Crown Court for sentence, as well as his jail term he was banned from driving for three years and must pay a £156 victim services surcharge.

