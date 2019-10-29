Wigan motorist given THIRD road ban after drink-driving while disqualified

A drink-driver who was behind the wheel while banned and had an illegal drug in his pocket has been handed his third ban from the road.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court heard that James Greenfield, plead guilty to driving while over the limit and while disqualified and also being in possession of a quantity of amphetamine.

Police spotted the Mercedes C Class on Spa Road on October 4 and followed it until it stopped on nearby Chaucer Grove.

Greenfield, 41, was breathalysed and when the test came back positive was taken to the police station and produced a reading of 45 microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml of breath, slightly over the legal limit.

Further checks revealed he should not have been driving the car.

When he was searched at the scene officers also found a small amount of powder in a pocket of Greenfield’s coat.

Defending, Sam Martin said Greenfield, of Coronation Avennue, Atherton, had become concerned about police chases in the area and decided to move the car, which he had an agreement to buy after getting his licence back.

Mr Martin said: “This incident occurred through a matter of misjudgement.

“He wanted to move the vehicle off his street to a place round the corner.

“He has driven a short distance, he was in possession of a small amount of amphetamine and he has blown an illegal but low reading.

“The main concern for him is the requirement to address driving while disqualified.

“This will be the third occasion.”

The probation service told the bench Greenfield was deeply remorseful and devastated to be before the court again after a decade of staying out of trouble.

He accepted in interview with probation he should have got someone else to move the car.

The court heard Greenfield is a carer for his wife’s brother and is also regularly attending medical appointments with his two eldest children as they await diagnoses.

The bench told him sternly that if he returned to court for a fourth offence involving a driving disqualification he would probably end up in jail.

He was banned from driving for 12 months and given a community order involving 200 hours of unpaid work, 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days and a six-month alcohol treatment course.

He was also ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £90 surcharge, while the magistrates also ordered the forfeiture of the amphetamine.