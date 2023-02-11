Wigan motorist hit with road ban for staying silent over who drove his car when it was involved in an offence
A motorist has been banned from the roads after failing to tell police who was driving a car.
By Gaynor Clarke
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Peter Manning, 57, of Osborne Court, Atherton, was asked to provide the identity of the driver of a Toyota alleged to have committed an offence on May 6.
He was disqualified from driving for six months and told to pay a £660 fine, £90 costs and £66 to fund victim services.