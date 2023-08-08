Wigan motorist learns her fate for failing to reveal to police who was driving her car
A Wigan woman has been punished for failing to disclose who was at the wheel of her car when an offence was committed.
By Charles Graham
Published 8th Aug 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Paula Walsh, 54, of Bessies Well Place, Standish, appeared before Manchester and Salford magistrates to admit a breach of the 1988 Road Traffic Act by not saying who was driving her Renault Clio on October 17 last year when asked by police.
Justices endorsed her licence with six points and she was ordered to pay a fine, costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £258.