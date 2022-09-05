Wigan motorist to be sentenced after being caught at nearly three times drink-drive limit
A Wigan motorist who got behind the wheel while nearly three times the drink-drive limit will find out his punishment later this month.
By Gaynor Clarke
Cameron Brennan, 31, of Cedar Avenue, Hindley Green, has pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot Partner van on Ashfield Park Drive, Standish, on June 19 with 101mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit for driving is 35mcg.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until a sentencing hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on September 30.