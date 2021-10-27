Wigan motorist was double drink drive limit
A motorist who was well over double the drink-drive limit has been banned from the road for 23 months.
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 7:04 am
Updated
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 7:06 am
Oliver Knowles, 21, of Gidlow Lane, Gidlow, stood before Wigan justices to plead guilty to having given a reading of 95 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of blood. The legal limit is 35.
He can reduce his ban to 23 weeks if he completes a state-sanctioned course for drink-drivers.
He must also carry out 40 hours of unpaid work and fork out £180 to the court and victim services.