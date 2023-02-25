News you can trust since 1853
Wigan motorist who admits to driving while on the phone awaits his court fate

A Wigan motorist has admitted being on the phone while driving.

By Charles Graham
Simon Murphy, 38, of Old Laurel Gardens in Hindley, had initially denied using his hand-held mobile while at the wheel of an Audi A4 in George Street, Hindley, on June 7, but he has since changed his plea to guilty.

Wigan and Leigh justices adjourned the hearing until March 24 while they consider if there are any mitigating circumstances (including exceptional hardship) for not banning him from the road.

