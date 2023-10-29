News you can trust since 1853
Wigan motorist's car pictured being towed away after being caught without a driver's licence

This is the moment a motorist saw his car being towed away by police after being found not to have the correct documentation.
By Charles Graham
Published 29th Oct 2023, 07:37 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 29th Oct 2023, 07:37 GMT
The uninsured car is put by police onto a low-loader in AbramThe uninsured car is put by police onto a low-loader in Abram
The uninsured car is put by police onto a low-loader in Abram

The vehicle was stopped by officers in Abram on Saturday October 29 and the driver was informed he could no longer be at the wheel.

A social media post from GMP Leigh Atherton and Hindley read: “Officers have pulled a driver for manner of driving today and found him to be driving without a driving licence, subsequently voiding his insurance!

"Vehicle seized.”