The 48-year-old woman, who asked to only be identified as Leanne, says she was handcuffed and manhandled in front of her autistic son then put in a police cell for two days after being arrested and later charged with assaulting an emergency worker.

She denied inflicting injuries on the arresting officer and said she was never given the chance to show her medical exemption card which would have avoided the incident and case in the first place.

Liverpool Crown Court

She denied the charge and even before the case could get to trial at Liverpool Crown Court, the prosecution offered no evidence.

The defendant was told by the judge that she had been found not guilty and was free to go.

It had been alleged Leanne attacked the officer who challenged her over not wearing a facemask in the Wilko store on St Helens’s Market Street.

This was on February 2 2021, when anti-Covid restrictions were very tough.

In an exclusive interview with Wigan Today she said the case had brought her nothing but misery.

She added: "It is good to know that the truth has come out. CCTV footage proved that I didn't harm anyone.

"I suffer from acute anxiety and a mask on my face restricts my breathing and can bring on panic attacks.

"I took – and take Covid – very seriously. My mum died from it for goodness sake. I wasn’t making some conspiracy theorist stand – I had good medical reasons not to wear a mask.

"I had a card but the strap had broken so it wasn’t on view. The officer didn’t give me a chance to retrieve it before snapping the cuffs on and manhandling me. And all this was in a large store in front of my autistic son. It was highly distressing and embarrassing.

"I was kept in a cell at Copy Lane police station for two nights too. I have never broken the law or thought ill of the police.

"After it was reported that I had been arrested, even though I wasn’t identified, the case attracted a lot of hate-filled comments towards me whereas others saw me as some kind of anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist.

"I am just glad it has all been sorted now. I am feeling joy and relief.”