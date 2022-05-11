Wigan organisation gets guard dogs and CCTV after thieves steal food from freezer

A thief broke into a freezer container owned by Fur Clemt on Thursday night and stole some of the food inside it.

It came as a real blow for the organisation, which does a host of work to make a difference in the community, including offering food for sale at low cost to prevent it going to landfill.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fur Clemt only moved into its new hub a few months ago

The break-in happened just months after Fur Clemt moved into a new base on Montrose Avenue, in Kitt Green.

The team has brought in new security measures in a bid to prevent more break-ins.

A Facebook post said: “Starting today we have guard dogs on site whenever we are closed. They will be covering the entire site at Fur Clemt.

"We have new CCTV installed which is linked to a 24-hour surveillance monitoring station. This CCTV has facial recognition and is able to track someone across the entire site. Even in the dark of night!

"Our staff and volunteers work too hard to provide a service to the community, some of which many of you will not be aware of, to let a small bunch of people ruin it.

"We are not able to swallow the costs of such damage or burglary very easily, and can only do so with the help of some amazing people.