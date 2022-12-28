Fur Clemt , based in Montrose Avenue, Norley, which offers discounted food items to vulnerable people, took to social media to complain about the consequences of the crime during the festive period.

Windows were smashed although it is unclear if anything has been taken in the raid which was discovered on the morning of Wednesday December 28.

Wigan Council has said that it will help the community interest company out and repair the window.

To boost security, CCTV cameras have been installed and guard dogs are on patrol. But still the defences were breached once again.

Commenters on the Fur Clemt Facebook post, asking for help with window repairs, voiced anger and sympathy.

Carol Lowe said: “It's disgusting to keep breaking in to Fur Clemt who are helping the community to survive in these hard times .

"The nasty people should be caught and put away in jail to teach them a lesson.”

Nina Hardbaker said: “It makes me so angry this. You guys are amazing and I don’t know why people keep doing this too you.

"I hope you catch them!”

Cindy Currie said: “This is awful, so sorry this is how you came back to Fur Clemt after Christmas. Well done Wigan Council for stepping in to help.”

Donna Peacock said: “I'm happy to help donate to fix window sure a lot people would as well all get it sorted together

