Wigan paedophile caught by undercover police officer posing as 13-year-old girl

Matthew Phair, 38, of Bolton Road, Ashton, faced five charges, including inciting a girl to perform lewd acts, showing her indecent images and trying to meet with her for sexual purposes.

He pleaded guilty to the 2017 crimes on his first appearance at Bolton Crown Court.

And at his sentencing hearing the court was told that Phair had struck up a conversation with “Chloe” which degenerated into the sending of lewd messages and videos and his asking the girl to undress and send pictures of herself to him. He also told the “youngster” that he wanted to have sex with her and that there was no danger of her getting pregnant because he had had a vasectomy.

It was when he arranged to meet the victim face to face behind a local supermarket that he came face to face with police and was arrested. Phair was jailed for two years and is the subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.