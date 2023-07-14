Liam Netherton, 28, of Lancaster Road, Worsley Hall, was sent down for six and a half years after a Grimsby Crown Court jury convicted him of five counts of sexual activity with a child under 15 in the North Lincolnshire area following a five-day trial.

He was also served with a sexual harm prevention order and will have to sign onto the sex offenders’ register for the rest of his life.

Jailed: Liam Netherton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grimsby Crown Court heard that Netherton targeted his victim between October 2018 and January 2019 in a bid to fulfil his perverted sexual pleasures.

The officer who led the case, Det Con Katie Drapier of Humberside Police, said: “Firstly, I would like to praise the victim for her bravery and strength throughout the entirety of the investigation and court proceedings.

“I know how incredibly difficult it can be to come forward and take that first step but, by reporting these offences to us, they have helped us bring this disgusting man to justice.

“Whilst today’s sentencing will not detract the pain and suffering endured, I hope the sentencing will provide them with some closure in knowing this predator can no longer cause harm to them or any other child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We take reports of sexual assault and sexual offences incredibly seriously and will continue to seek prosecution against anybody who thinks it is okay to commit these types of offences.

“It is never the victim’s fault and I would strongly appeal for any child who believes they are being manipulated into doing something they don’t want to, to speak with a trusted adult or friend and report it to us.

“Through partnership working with social services and family support teams, the victims and their families in this case have been able to access invaluable support, which is something we offer to all victims of child sexual offences.

“You will be listened to and we will continue to take action against offenders.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad