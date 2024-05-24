Wigan pair admit to stealing £1.5k moped
Two Wigan men who together stole a moped will be sentenced next month.
Connor Wooton, 21, of Millers Lane, Platt Bridge, and Leon Slater, 26, of Woodcock Drive, Platt Bridge, appeared before borough magistrates to admit to stealing the £1,500 Neco two-wheeler on February 16 last year. ]
They will be sentenced at the same court on August 14.
Both have been released on unconditional bail until then.