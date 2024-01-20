Wigan pair await fate after admitting to be cannabis suppliers
Two men have admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis between November 2020 and 2021.
Ashley Hughes, 31, of Broadway Hindley, and Matthew Smith, 30, of Botany Close, Aspull, also pleaded guilty to possessing the category B drug with intent to supply it when they made their first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge.
They were released on unconditional bail until they are sentenced on March 26.