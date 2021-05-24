Wigan pair charged over car break-ins

Kelly Brindle, 36, of Water Street, and 37-year-old Peter McLean of Milton Close, both in Atherton, appeared before Wigan magistrates to deny charges of theft from several vehicles between May 15 to 17.

In one it is alleged a Michael Kors puffer jacket, medication and two bank cards belong to Chelsea Yates were stolen, in two others Joanne Conway’s rucksack containing a water bottle and passport then a Keetan water bottle were taken on consecutive days. The pair are also accused of snatching £40 cash, bank cards and a picture of children from Tracy Sykes and a tool set, including hammer, screwdrivers, saw and painbrush plus a hooded top belonging to Catherine Roach.

McLean is further charged with stealing a Skoda from Clifford Smalley and trying to burgle a house in Hornby Street on May 16. They were released on bail until reappearing at court on June 3.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court